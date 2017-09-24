Redskins running back Robert Kelley, linebacker Mason Foster and tight end Jordan Reed are out Sunday against the Oakland Raiders with injuries.

The three players suffered injuries last week against the Los Angeles Rams and were limited in practice throughout the week.

Running back Mack Brown, tight end Jeremy Sprinkle and linebacker Josh Harvey Clemons are active for the first time this season, stepping in for Kelley, Foster and Reed.

Kelley had been nursing a ribs injury and told reporters he still had pain breathing heavily, running and cutting.

Foster, meanwhile, had been dealing with the aftereffects of a dislocated shoulder, which was popped back into place during the Rams’ game.

Reed has a SC joint sprain and a ribs injury. The Redskins will have to replace the production of all three.

Guard Tyler Catalina, tackle T.J. Clemmings, defensive lineman Anthony Lanier II and cornerback Joshua Holsey are also inactive for the Redskins.