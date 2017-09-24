Seven players from the Washington Redskins took a knee during the national anthem on Sunday ahead of the team’s game against the Oakland Raiders.

Jamison Crowder, Josh Doctson, Brian Quick, Niles Paul, Chris Carter, and Ryan Anderson were the active players seen kneeling. Other members of the team, including owner Daniel Snyder, locked arms and stood together during the anthem. Jordan Reed, who was inactive, was also seen kneeling.

On the other sideline Sunday night, most of the Raiders sat, arms linked, during the anthem.

“Football has always served as the great unifier, bringing people together to celebrate the values of courage, commitment and achievement, the Redskins said in a statement. “We are proud of the players, coaches and fans of the Washington Redskins for all that they have done to improve the lives of others in neighborhoods all across our region.

“We are also grateful for the sacrifices made by the brave men and women of our armed forces that have provided us the freedom to play football. In that great tradition, the Washington Redskins will work to address divisions and bring unity, civility and respect to our greater community.”

The Redskins‘ statement did not mention President Trump.

On Friday at a rally in Alabama, the president said players who protested during the National Anthem deserved to be fired, saying NFL owners needed to “get that son of a bitch off the field. He’s fired!”

The comments sparked protests and anger across the league over the weekend. Three NFL teams — the Seattle Seahawks, Tennessee Titans and the Pittsburgh Steelers — did not appear on field for the National Anthem.

Redskins cornerback Josh Norman told Fox Sports on Sunday that he wasn’t sure what the team would do, but that they needed to do it together as a group.

“I know that one or two people we sprinkle in there is not going to make a difference,” Norman said. “I feel like what we’re doing, it’s not about the flag, you know? It’s not about protesting or demonstration of the flag. I think we love the flag and the country that we’re in. It’s about the person who is behind the podium. Let’s be honest.”

Redskins linebacker Zach Brown criticized Trump in a tweet on Friday.

“Trump stay in ur place… football have nothing to do wit u smh,” Brown said.

Snyder previously donated $1 million to Trump’s inaugural festivities.