Six players from the Washington Redskins took a knee during the national anthem on Sunday ahead of the team’s game against the Oakland Raiders.

Jamison Crowder, Josh Doctson, Brian Quick, Niles Paul, Chris Carter and Ryan Anderson were the players seen kneeling. Other members of the team, including owner Daniel Snyder, locked arms and stood together during the anthem.

“Football has always served as the great unifier, bringing people together to celebrate the values of courage, commitment and achievement, the Redskins said in a statement. “We are proud of the players, coaches and fans of the Washington Redskins for all that they have done to improve the lives of others in neighborhoods all across our region.

“We are also grateful for the sacrifices made by the brave men and women of our armed forces that have provided us the freedom to play football. In that great tradition, the Washington Redskins will work to address divisions and bring unity, civility and respect to our greater community.”

On the other sideline Sunday night, most of the Raiders sat, arms linked, during the anthem.