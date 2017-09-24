In response to President Trump’s comments, the Pittsburgh Steelers will not participate in the National Anthem on Sunday and stay in the locker room ahead of the team’s game in Chicago.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin told CBS Sports that players shouldn’t have to “play politics.”

“We’re football players, we’re football coaches. We’re not participating in the anthem today,” Tomlin said. “Not to be disrespectful to the anthem, but to remove ourselves from this circumstance. People shouldn’t have to choose. If a guy wants to go about his normal business and participate in the anthem, he shouldn’t have to be forced to choose sides.

“If a guy feels the need to do something, he shouldn’t be separated from his teammate who chooses not to. So we’re not participating today. That’s our decision. We’re going to be 100 percent. We came here to play a football game.”

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin reveals to @JamieErdahl that the team will not be participating in today’s national anthem. pic.twitter.com/5zihPWQsMv — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) September 24, 2017

Earlier, members of the Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars demonstrated during the National Anthem in London. Ravens players, including Terrell Suggs and Tony Jefferson, kneeled, while Jaguars owner Shahid Khan locked arms with some of his players. Some Jaguars players also kneeled.

On Friday, President Trump said NFL owners should fire players who protest during the national anthem.