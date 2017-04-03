By The Associated Press - Associated Press - Sunday, September 24, 2017

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 23, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

RecordPtsPrv
1. Alabama (52)4-015151
2. Clemson (8)4-014582
3. Oklahoma (1)4-013973
4. Penn St.4-013044
5. Southern Cal4-012475
6. Washington4-011887
7. Georgia4-0113611
8. Michigan4-010888
9. TCU4-0102816
10. Wisconsin3-010239
11. Ohio St.3-1101610
12. Virginia Tech4-082813
13. Auburn3-170115
14. Miami2-069314
15. Oklahoma St.3-16656
16. Washington St.4-055118
17. Louisville3-150219
18. South Florida4-040621
19. San Diego St.4-036522
20. Utah4-035623
21. Florida2-134220
22. Notre Dame3-1246-
23. West Virginia3-1212-
24. Mississippi St.3-114817
25. LSU3-19225

Others receiving votes: NC State 87, Duke 79, Texas Tech 40, Florida St. 35, Memphis 26, Iowa 16, Stanford 8, California 7, Colorado 5, UCF 4, Minnesota 3, Kansas St. 3, Oregon 3, Tennessee 1, Wake Forest 1.

