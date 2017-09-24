MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont’s state supreme court has issued a decision that a Vermont Gas pipeline going under a public park will not impact its use.

Activists who oppose the pipeline going under the Hinesburg park argued the 85-acre park was already designated for public use, so it couldn’t be claimed under eminent domain.

WCAX-TV (http://bit.ly/2xCnlAd ) reports the high court ruled on Friday that the “prior public use” doctrine didn’t apply. It ruled the installation of the pipeline will have a negligible effect on existing use.

The park represented the final piece connecting a 41-mile Addison pipeline project completed earlier this year.