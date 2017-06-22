SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) - Attorneys for a young Georgia woman accused of leaking a classified U.S. report are asking a federal judge to reconsider his decision months ago to keep her jailed pending trial.

Former Air Force linguist Reality Winner has been locked up since she June, when she was charged with copying a classified report and mailing it to an online news organization. Prosecutors warned at the time that 25-year-old Winner may have stolen additional secrets.

Winner’s lawyers argued in a court filing Saturday that no additional charges have been brought against her more than three months later. They want the judge to allow Winner to live in Augusta with her mother, who plans to move from Texas to ensure her daughter obeys all bond conditions.

The judge has scheduled a Friday hearing.