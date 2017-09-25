Rep. Brian Mast, a veteran who lost both legs in Afghanistan, said Monday that the National Football League should penalize players protesting the national anthem.

“I have taken a knee after jumping out of a helicopter as we looked for the enemy, taken a knee in front of the Soldiers Cross as we mourned a fallen brother and taken a knee in church. Any player who has taken a knee to protest this great country during its anthem should already be gone,” Mr. Mast, Florida Republican, posted on Facebook.

Mr. Mast was wounded in Afghanistan after stepping on a roadside bomb in 2010. He was honorably discharged and is serving his first term in Congress.

President Trump reignited tensions in the NFL on Friday when he called any player who took a knee during “The Star-Spangled Banner” a “son of a bitch” at a rally in Alabama.

Owners and players came out against the president’s comments and numerous players took a knee to protest him during games across the country on Sunday. Players first started taking a knee during the anthem last season to protest police brutality toward African-Americans, but have since used it in protest against Mr. Trump.







