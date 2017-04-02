After not appearing in the museum for most of its inaugural year, Clarence Thomas now has a spot in the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

Linda St. Thomas, chief spokesperson for the Smithsonian Institution, said the museum installed an exhibition case called “The Supreme Court” honoring both black justices who have sat upon the nation’s highest court.

“There is a label for Thurgood Marshall and one for Clarence Thomas, the two African Americans who have served on the Supreme Court,” Ms. St. Thomas said.

The label for Justice Thomas reads, “Clarence Thomas: From Seminary School to Supreme Court Bench.” The exhibition includes his photo and an image of Jet magazine that he appeared on the cover of in 1991.

The exhibition also lists Supreme Court rulings that were “landmark decisions on matters of race, as well as issues of ancestry, ethnicity and tribal sovereignty.”

It was installed shortly before the museum’s one-year anniversary Sunday, Ms. St. Thomas said.

She said the museum is “evolving and other things will change over time.”