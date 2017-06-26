A federal appeals court revived Texas’s anti-sanctuary city law Monday, allowing key parts to take effect — including a prohibition on cities and states trying to thwart cooperation with deportation officers.

Police and sheriff’s departments also are required to comply with detainer requests when the federal government asks that illegal immigrants be held for pickup, under the 3-0 ruling by a panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

The decision overturns an injunction by a district court judge — though the appeals court said the big arguments remain to be heard later.

Still, the decision is a watershed moment, marking the highest court to allow states to force their localities to comply with detainer requests from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The court said the anti-sanctuary law, known as SB4, was drawn inartfully, and the judges did uphold some of the injunction and also struck out some words, but said overall the law does not appear to tread on the federal government’s immigration powers.

“Enforcing immigration law helps prevent dangerous criminals from being released into Texas communities,” said Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, whose office defended Texas’s law.

The appeals court heard oral arguments in the case on Friday, so Monday’s ruling was delivered with extraordinary speed.