OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Gov. Jay Inslee has announced that Washington state residents currently enrolled in a federal program for young immigrants will soon be able to apply for financial assistance to pay the application fee for an extension of their status.

Inslee said Monday that those in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program - young immigrants who were brought into the country illegally as children - can apply for scholarships to help pay the $495 fee for the two-year extension of their status in the United States.

Inslee says that nearly 18,000 people in the state are part of the program. No state funds will be used for the application fees, instead, they will be covered by private donation and administered through the Mission Asset Fund in San Francisco.