Philadelphia Eagles running back Darren Sporles tore his ACL and broke his arm on the same play, ESPN reported Monday.

Sproles will miss the season and need surgery to repair both injuries.

Eagles RB Darren Sproles tore his ACL and broke his arm on same play, sources tell @mortreport and me. Surgery on arm today, knee later. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 25, 2017

This is the play Darren Sproles broke his arm and tore his ACL. Both in one play, 8 second span. pic.twitter.com/8DMGwNfotn — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) September 25, 2017

Already 34, the NFL Network reported Sproles could retire.