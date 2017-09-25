President Donald Trump is firing back at the NFL.

After he was criticized over the weekend, Trump tweeted Monday that “the issue of NFL kneeling has nothing to do with race.”

The issue of kneeling has nothing to do with race. It is about respect for our Country, Flag and National Anthem. NFL must respect this! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 25, 2017

Many people booed the players who kneeled yesterday (which was a small percentage of total). These are fans who demand respect for our Flag! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 25, 2017

Trump told reporters similar statements Sunday night in New Jersey.

Quarterback Colin Kaepernick took a knee to protest racial injustice during the National Anthem and many have followed him since.

Asked Sunday about Trump saying the issue of kneeling during the anthem have nothing to do with race, Redskins cornerback Josh Norman scoffed. Norman delivered an emotional critique of the president after Sunday’s 27-10 win over the Oakland Raiders.

Trump also tweeted his support for NASCAR, which where several team owners said they wouldn’t want anyone in their organizations to protest.