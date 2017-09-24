President Trump praised NASCAR Monday for standing up and defending the national anthem, as he publicly spares with the NFL.

“So proud of NASCAR and its supporters and fans. They won’t put up with disrespecting our Country or our Flag - they said it loud and clear!” Mr. Trumptweeted.

Former NFL player Colin Kaepernick brought attention to the issue last season when he kneeled during the “The Star-Spangled Banner” in protest of police treatment toward African-Americans. Mr. Kaepernick is not currently playing in the NFL, but several players have taken a knee during the anthem this season in protest.



The president reignited the debate in the NFL on Friday calling any player who takes the knee a “son of bitch” during a rally in Alabama on Friday. In response to the president, several NFL players and owners released statements disagreeing with the president and criticizing his sentiments.

But many NASCAR owners agreed with Mr. Trump, saying they will not tolerate such a spectacle at their races. At a race in New Hampshire on Sunday, there were no protests from any NASCAR teams.

The president went on to criticize the NFL players in additional tweets on Monday saying the issue isn’t about race, but rather about respecting the flag.

“Many people booed the players who kneeled yesterday (which was a small percentage of total). These are fans who demand respect for our Flag!” he tweeted.

“The issue of kneeling has nothing to do with race. It is about respect for our Country, Flag and National Anthem. NFL must respect this!” he added.

So proud of NASCAR and its supporters and fans. They won’t put up with disrespecting our Country or our Flag - they said it loud and clear! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 25, 2017

Many people booed the players who kneeled yesterday (which was a small percentage of total). These are fans who demand respect for our Flag! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 25, 2017

The issue of kneeling has nothing to do with race. It is about respect for our Country, Flag and National Anthem. NFL must respect this! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 25, 2017