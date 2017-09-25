A New York man walked away from his job of almost 30 years at New Era Field after several Buffalo Bills players knelt and others locked arms in protest of President Trump’s remarks on national anthem protests.

“I waited until the National Anthem ended, I took off my shirt, threw my Bills hat on the ground, walked out,” Erich Nikischer told a local NBC affiliate.

Mr. Nikischer said he believes in the right to protest, but that it’s the wrong time to do it during the national anthem.

“The song that is about our country, our veterans that fight and die for us, it’s just something I feel you shouldn’t disrespect that way,” he said. “I believe people have the right to protest; I just don’t believe that’s the proper venue for it.”

Mr. Nikischer said it was a hard decision to leave his job after so many years.

“I will never step foot in the that place again, I will never watch an NFL football game again until this ends,” he said.

Mr. Nikischer posted a photo on Facebook of himself leaving the stadium Sunday, saying he was finally “pushed” to his “limit.”

“I can not work in a place where multi millionaires cry that they are oppressed,” he wrote. “The picture is of me walking out after the disgraceful display on the field. I will miss the brotherhood I had with my co workers on the cart crew.”

Mr. Trump on Friday night criticized NFL players who kneel during “The Star-Spangled Banner,” telling a crowd in Huntsville, Alabama: “Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, ‘Get that son of a bitch off the field right now. Out. He’s fired! He’s fired!’ “

He doubled down on the comments on Twitter, sparking a show of solidarity against the president by many NFL players, who knelt during the national anthem before Sunday’s games.

Buffalo Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula slammed Mr. Trump’s remarks as “divisive and disrespectful to the entire NFL community.”