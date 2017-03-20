Rep. Jim Renacci said Monday that he wishes there was more bipartisanship in the Republicans’ tax reform plan.

“The one thing that frustrates me about Washington is that Democrats want to take their side and not help. Whoever is in a minority does that by the way. I’m not just blaming them,” Mr. Renacci, Ohio Republican, said on Fox News.

The congressman is running for governor in Ohio as current Republican Gov. John Kasich is term-limited.

Mr. Renacci said that tax reform needs to be done “in the next 30 to 60 days” in order to have enough time for open debate and hearings before the looming debt-ceiling deadline comes in December. He did say that the tight deadline doesn’t allow for as much debate as he would have originally liked, however, but he said at this point the legislation just needs to move through the process.

He also said President Trump’s visit to Indiana this week would be a good way to pitch his tax plan to middle-class families.

“I think what he’s trying to do is get a message out to talk about what he wants to do on tax reform. So that’s going to be continuing to get his message out to America,” Mr. Renacci said.