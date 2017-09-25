The Latino Victory Project announced Monday that they are seeing a wave of enthusiasm in the Hispanic community that could potentially give Democrats a chance at winning back the House.

“It may turn out that Donald Trump may turn out to be the greatest Latino organizer of all time,” Cristobal Alex, president of Latino Victory Project said to reporters. “We’re seeing a wave of enthusiasm that we think may make a difference in 2018 elections.”

The Latino Victory Project is a Democratic-leaning group that works to engage the Hispanic community in politics and develops potential candidates for office. They say Mr. Trump has incentivized Hispanic voters to become more politically active out of fear and resentment towards his policies.

The areas the group plans to target include usual locations such as Florida, but they also see Arizona, Georgia and Virginia as well as some of the Southern California districts as prime areas.

“We are really ramping up our work in California, including recruiting board members and increasing our efforts to elect Latinos,” Mr. Alex said.

Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez said his party was also working to engage with Hispanic voters and get them to turnout in the 2018 elections.

“We need to do the work of organizing in Latino communities to empower voters and make sure they know the importance of voting,” Mr. Perez said.

Matt Barreto, co-founder of Latino Decisions, said the new battleground area would be the Sun Belt instead of the Rust Belt.

“We know that it’s not just the same old states every year and that Latinos have a lot to do with that,” Mr. Barreto said.