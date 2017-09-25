ST. FRANCISVILLE, La. (AP) - A Louisiana lawmaker wants to cut state money from the New Orleans Saints because 10 players sat during the national anthem before Sunday’s NFL game in Charlotte.

News media report that Republican state Rep. Kenneth Havard of Jackson says in a prepared statement that he believes in the right to protest. But he says athletes should protest on their own time, not at state-subsidized sporting events. He says, “It is time the taxpayers quit subsidizing protest on big boy playgrounds.”

State Rep. Ted James, a Democrat from Baton Rouge, responded on Instagram that he’s worried about colleagues who believe what President Trump believes.

On Friday, Trump said team owners should fire players who won’t stand during the anthem. About 150 NFL players sat or knelt during the national anthem Sunday.