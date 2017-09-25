ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) - A lawyer has been indicted on charges he embezzled more than $650,000 from the campaign fund of Virginia Senate Minority Leader Richard Saslaw.

Sixty-eight-year-old David H. Miller of Fairfax made an initial appearance Monday in federal court in Alexandria. The indictment alleges that he embezzled not just from Saslaw’s campaign but also from a Canadian business and an autism organization.

Prosecutors say the thefts totaled $1.4 million.

Miller is the husband of Linda Wallis, who was Saslaw’s campaign treasurer. She is currently serving a nearly five-year prison sentence at the Alderson federal prison camp in West Virginia after pleading guilty to her role in the embezzlement scheme.

Saslaw, a Fairfax County Democrat, routinely raises hundreds of thousands of dollars annually, which he uses to help other Democrats.