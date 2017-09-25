BANGOR, Maine (AP) - Maine Gov. Paul LePage is threatening to remove sheriffs who won’t detain immigrants for federal immigration officials.

Maine’s constitution allows the governor to remove an elected sheriff, following certain procedures.

The Bangor Daily News reported the Republican governor made the comments to conservative radio host Laura Ingraham on Monday. He didn’t name sheriffs he would target.

Cumberland County Sheriff Kevin Joyce has announced he would reject requests by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials to hold prisoners in jail beyond their scheduled release.

Joyce told The Associated Press on Monday that county commissioners have to begin impeachment proceedings.

County Commissioner James Cloutier said he’s certain his fellow commissioners would be interested in removing Joyce.

LePage spokeswoman Julie Rabinowitz told the AP that removal proceedings by the governor haven’t started.