Sen. Maria Cantwell said Monday that the Republican health care plan is not a money saver for people’s individual insurance.

“The task at hand is affordability, and that is why my colleagues who are just suggesting that kicking people off of health care as their winning solution, which is not about affordability, and certainly will drive up the cost for everybody across the board if those people go back into going to the emergency room for care,” Ms. Cantwell, Washington Democrat, said on MSNBC. “So we’re very willing to sit down with our colleagues and discuss how to put more affordability in the individual market.”

Ms. Cantwell said that she believes the Republican health care plan and increasing polarization and unpopularity of President Trump will cause some Republicans to retire in the Senate. She said she didn’t know of anyone who was officially planning to retire yet, but said if it happens she hopes there’s some positive changes as a result.

“I certainly hope that we become a more collaborative body,” Ms. Cantwell said.

The Senate is expected to vote on the Republican plan this week with an extremely tight margin for Republican lawmakers. Republican Sens. John McCain of Arizona and Rand Paul of Kentucky have already said they will not vote for the bill.

The plan would provide states funding to build their own health insurance plans and repeal the mandates. Democrats have said it does not provide adequate protections for those with pre-existing conditions or funding for Medicaid.