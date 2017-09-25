PATERSON, N.J. (AP) - A New Jersey mayor who pleaded guilty to corruption last week has abandoned his bid to stay in office until he’s sentenced.

Jose “Joey” Torres resigned at the start of the business day Monday after notifying the city a night earlier that he would be stepping down.

He had pleaded guilty Friday, but initially sought to stay in office until Nov. 3 to provide a “smooth transition.”

Torres and three city public works officials were charged with conspiring to have city employees work overtime at a warehouse leased by the mayor’s family. But the attorney general’s office last spring offered co-defendants plea bargains allowing them to avoid jail time if they testified against the mayor.

Torres won in 2002 as a Democrat and was re-elected in 2006. He lost a re-election bid in 2010, but won the office again in 2014 as an independent.