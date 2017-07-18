Pro-lifers needled Planned Parenthood on Monday in response to the abortion giant’s use of the phrase “Do No Harm” to rally opposition against the Republican health care bill.
Abortion opponents were quick to point out the apparent irony.
“First, do no harm” is a dictum attributed to the Greek physician Hippocrates.
Similar language appears in the Hippocratic Oath that medical students commonly take in the process of becoming doctors.
The Hippocratic Oath also contains a proscription against abortion.
“I will give no deadly medicine to any one if asked, nor suggest any such counsel; and in like manner I will not give to a woman a pessary to produce abortion,” the oath reads, according to the Encyclopædia Britannica translation.