Pro-lifers needled Planned Parenthood on Monday in response to the abortion giant’s use of the phrase “Do No Harm” to rally opposition against the Republican health care bill.

Abortion opponents were quick to point out the apparent irony.

Say it again, slowly. #DoNoHarm. Say it 328,348 times — for every heartbeat stopped in one of your clinics. Say it at the front desk. https://t.co/Hg8SEHzK1Y — C. C. Pecknold (@ccpecknold) September 25, 2017

BREAKING: Planned Parenthood pledges to #DoNoHarm; will stop killing unborn babies and harming women psychologically. https://t.co/TyAWk6Uwd9 — Woe versus Rade (@WoeVsRade) September 25, 2017

Irony alert: an organization responsible for the death of millions of unborn babies is using a hashtag called #DoNoHarmhttps://t.co/Fs6hpwCY4k — Phillip Bethancourt (@pbethancourt) September 25, 2017

#DoNoHarm would out you out of business https://t.co/NxZ9W35eaG — BlackPilled Pete (@BlackPilledPete) September 25, 2017

“First, do no harm” is a dictum attributed to the Greek physician Hippocrates.

Similar language appears in the Hippocratic Oath that medical students commonly take in the process of becoming doctors.

The Hippocratic Oath also contains a proscription against abortion.

“I will give no deadly medicine to any one if asked, nor suggest any such counsel; and in like manner I will not give to a woman a pessary to produce abortion,” the oath reads, according to the Encyclopædia Britannica translation.