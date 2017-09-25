NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) - A former executive of French power and transportation company Alstom has been sentenced to 2½ years in prison for bribing Indonesian government officials to secure a $118 million contract to provide power there.

Frederic Pierucci also was fined $20,000 Monday during a federal court hearing in New Haven, Connecticut.

The 49-year-old French citizen was vice president of global sales for an Alstom subsidiary in Windsor, Connecticut. Several other Alstom officials also were indicted. Pierucci pleaded guilty in 2013 to violating the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

Prosecutors say the Indonesia scheme was part of a larger Alstom bribery scandal that involved at least $75 million in bribes to government officials around the world. The company in 2015 was fined $772 million in a U.S. criminal case for the bribery.