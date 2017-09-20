Democrat Ralph Northam is leading Republican Ed Gillespie in the Virginia governor’s race by 6 points, according to a poll released Monday.

The Wason Center poll shows Mr. Northam leading Mr. Gillespie 47 percent to 41 percent while Libertarian candidate Cliff Hyra comes in at 4 percent with another, 8 percent undecided. The race for lieutenant governor also shows Democrat Justin Fairfax leading Republican Jill Vogel by 5 points with Mr. Fairfax at 46 percent and Ms. Vogel at 42 percent.

Democrats are favored overall in the House of Delegates generic ballot test, leading Republicans by 7 points.



The off-year election set to take place this November is expected to be close. Many see this race as the first official test of President Trump’s impact on the state races for next year.

The poll was taken among 776 likely Virginia voters on both landline and cell phone with a margin of error of 3.7 percent.