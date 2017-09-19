West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey called on Sen. Joe Manchin to take a stand on the NFL players kneeling during the national anthem.

“Senator Manchin has sided with his liberal friends countless times over West Virginia’s conservative values,” said Nachama Soloveichik, a spokeswoman for Mr. Morrisey. “Now, his silence in the face of deep disrespect to our national symbol is further proof that he will not stand with West Virginia.”

Mr. Morrisey is running for the Republican Senate seat nomination to challenge Mr. Manchin, a Democrat, in 2018. He said Sunday that players and owners need to respect the flag and anthem during football games.

“#NFL players should be down on both knees thanking god they live in country allowing them to make millions while showing such disrespect,” he tweeted.

Mr. Manchin’s office did not return a request for comment.