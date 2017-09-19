Senate Republicans revised their last-ditch Obamacare Monday in an 11-hour bid to win over key holdouts, after prospects of passing a repeal bill dimmed significantly over the weekend.

An analysis released by Sen. Bill Cassidy, Louisiana Republican and lead sponsor, said bill writers turned the dials enough to give states such as Alaska and Maine an overall boost in funding through 2026, after independent analyses suggested those states would lose out under the initial bill.

It’s unclear if independent analysts will agree with the data calculated by the Health and Human Services Department.

Mr. Cassidy and his main co-sponsor, Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, are doing everything they can to try and win over reluctant Republicans before Saturday, the GOP’s deadline to repeal Obamacare under the 2017 budget and avoid a Democratic filibuster

Republican Sens. Rand Paul of Kentucky and John McCain have said they will vote against the proposal, while Sen. Susan Collins of Maine said it will be “very difficult” for her to back it.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska is another tough sell, though sponsors are hoping they can win over at least two of the four holdouts by sweetening the bill for their states.

Under the new plan, Alaska would see a 3-percent boost over the coming decade, Maine would get 43 percent more. Arizona and Kentucky see get increases of 14 percent and 4 percent, respectively.

“Alaska, Arizona, Maine and Kentucky are big winners in the Healthcare proposal. 7 years of Repeal & Replace and some Senators not there,” President Trump said on Twitter late Sunday.

Efforts to win over certain senators with more money could turn off other Republicans, however, and the holdouts’ concerns go beyond funding.

Mr. McCain opposes the bill because it appeared to be rushed and partisan, while Ms. Collins and Ms. Murkowski have also criticized the process and parts of the bill that appeared to let insurers charge sicker customers more than healthy ones in states that allow it.

Mr. Paul says there is too much money retained in the repeal bill, even as sponsors add more.

Sen. Ted Cruz, Texas Republicans, revealed on Sunday that he isn’t ready to vote for the plan, either, and that Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah shared his concerns. Both senators are conservatives who’ve pushed to kill off Obamacare’s regulations on insurers, arguing they sent rates skyward.

The latest version of the bill empowers states to set their own benefits standards instead of getting permission from the federal government to tweak what insurers must cover, such as mental health and maternity care.

It says states that let insurers charge people different rates based on their health status must describe how they will “maintain access to adequate and affordable health insurance coverage for individuals with pre-existing conditions.”

Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer said the latest edition of “Graham-Cassidy” is still too draconian.

“Despite an attempt to appear to add money for a select few states, this bill is just as bad for those states and the rest of the states because it still contains a massive cut to Medicaid, and would throw our health insurance system into chaos while raising premiums,” the New York Democrat said. “It still takes away protections for those with preexisting conditions and further weakens consumer protections.”

Republicans are forging head, however. The Senate Finance Committee will hold a hearing Monday on the bill, and the Congressional Budget Office is expected to release top line figures on the bill’s fiscal impact early this week.

Recent surveys suggest the GOP bill is unpopular. A CBS News poll found 52 percent of Americans disapprove of the effort, while only 20 percent approve.