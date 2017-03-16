Colin Kaepernick’s influence has reached the U.S. House.

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee took to the House floor to blast President Trump as divisive, vulgar and “racist” for attacking as “sons of B—s” the NFL players who took a knee before the national anthem.

Then the Texas Democrat, a member of the Congressional Black Caucus, knelt herself on the House floor, according to video posted by the Black Caucus.

“I kneel in honor of them. I kneel in front of the flag and on this floor,” Ms. Jackson Lee said.

“I kneel in honor of the First Amendment. I kneel because the flag is a symbol for freedom. I kneel because I’m going to stand against racism. I kneel because I will stand with those young men and I’ll stand with our soldiers. And I’ll stand with America, because I kneel,” said Ms. Jackson Lee.

As the CBC video cuts off, it records Ms. Jackson Lee being rebuked by the chairman for breaking House rules by engaging in personal attacks on the president.