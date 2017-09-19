Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine said Monday she opposes the GOP’s last-ditch plan to repeal Obamacare, effectively killing its prospects.

Ms. Collins, who helped to sink previous repeal efforts in July, joins Republican Sens. Rand Paul of Kentucky and John McCain of Arizona in opposing the bill. GOP leaders holding a 52-seat majority would have to flip one of them back to succeed this week.

In a statement, Ms. Collins said the bill by Sens. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Bill Cassidy of Louisiana imposed draconian cuts to Medicaid insurance for the poor, would weaken protections for sicker Americans and could lead to higher premiums or water down coverage.

She also faulted Senate Republicans for trying to pass sweeping legislation by a Saturday deadline to avoid a Democratic filibuster under arcane budget rules.

“Health care is a deeply personal, complex issue that affects every single one of us and one-sixth of the American economy,” she said. “Sweeping reforms to our health care system and to Medicaid can’t be done well in a compressed time frame, especially when the actual bill is a moving target.”

She announced her position moments after congressional scorekeepers said the repeal bill would save $133 billion but result in “millions” fewer people holding insurance over the coming decade.

The Congressional Budget Office said it didn’t have time to fully assess the plan, which would pool money currently being used to subsidize Obamacare customers and expand Medicaid in parts of the country and then siphon it back to the states as block grants.

Yet it released its estimate to let senators know that it met fiscal thresholds for acting under the 2017 budget.

The CBO said the number of people who end up uninsured because of the plan “could vary widely depending on how states implemented the legislation, although the direction of the effect is clear.”

Analysts said per-capita caps to the Medicaid program and reduced subsidies for private insurance, combined with the repeal of the individual mandate requiring people to get covered, would increase the ranks of uninsured.

Ms. Collins said the preliminary findings confirmed her worst fears, even if it examined an older version of the bill before sponsors tweaked it to reel in holdouts.

“The CBO’s analysis on the earlier version of the bill, incomplete though it is due to time constraints, confirms that this bill will have a substantially negative impact on the number of people covered by insurance,” she said.

Ms. Collins urged the Senate to pick up bipartisan efforts to patch up Obamacare’s wobbly markets, which suffer from rising premiums and dwindling choices.

“The Affordable Care Act has many flaws that need to be addressed,” she said. “The current state of health insurance, where premiums are skyrocketing, choices are limited, and small businesses are struggling, needs fixing. My focus will remain on remedying these problems.”