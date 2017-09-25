MADISON, Wis. (AP) - 12:25 p.m.

Jurors have been selected for the trial of a man accused of stealing more than a dozen weapons from a southern Wisconsin gun shop and sending an anti-government manifesto to President Donald Trump.

Joseph Jakubowski is on trial Monday in U.S. District Court in Madison on weapons charges, which carry up to 20 years in prison upon conviction. Jakubowski is a 33-year-old self-proclaimed anarchist from Janesville who had southern Wisconsin on edge after breaking into a gun shop near Janesville last April. Authorities learned he had written a rambling anti-government manifesto, which he sent to the president. They feared Jakubowski would target schools or government buildings. Many schools in the area canceled classes.

Jakubowski was on the run for 10 days before a landowner found him camping on his property more than 130 miles (209 kilometers) away in Vernon County.

____

7 a.m.

A man accused of stealing an arsenal of firearms from a southern Wisconsin gun shop and sending an anti-government manifesto to President Donald Trump says he regrets surviving his failed attempt to run from authorities.

Joseph Jakubowski says his 10 days on the run last April were the best days of his life. Jakubowski is set to go on trial in federal court in Madison beginning Monday.

In an interview with the Wisconsin State Journal, Jakubowski says he’s proud that he was able to publicize his anger and frustration toward the government. But, he says he would rather have died in a gun battle with officers.

The 33-year-old self-proclaimed anarchist from Janesville was captured in Vernon County April 14 after a landowner found him camping on his property.