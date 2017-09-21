Violent crime rose by 4 percent and homicides by 8 percent in the United States in 2016, marking the second consecutive year of increases those categories, according to FBI crime data released Monday.

While the violent crime rate remains at near historic levels, the increases come as Attorney General Jeff Sessions has warned of an impending crime surge and launched programs meant to target gangs and the drug trade as a way to stem the uptick.

“For the sake of all Americans, we must confront and turn back the rising tide of violent crime. And we must do it together,” Mr. Sessions said in a statement Monday. “The Department of Justice is committed to working with our state, local, and tribal partners across the country to deter violent crime, dismantle criminal organizations and gangs, stop the scourge of drug trafficking, and send a strong message to criminals that we will not surrender our communities to lawlessness and violence.”

According to the FBI data, U.S. law enforcement agencies recorded an estimated 1.2 million violent crimes last year. That includes 17,250 homicides, equating to a national murder rate of 5.3 per 100,000 people. The last year more people were killed in a single year was 2006, when law enforcement recorded 17,309 homicides and the murder rate was 5.8 per 100,000 people.

Criminologists and law enforcement leaders say that much of the increase in homicides is attributable to significant upticks in specific cities, rather than a national crime wave.

“Crime remains near historic lows, with an uptick in murder and violence driven in part by problems in some of our nation’s largest cities,” said Ames Grawert, a counsel in the Brennan Center’s Justice Program. “At the same time, other cities like New York are keeping crime down.”

Crime analyst Jeff Asher noted that of the 3,086 more homicides reported by the FBI between 2016 and 2014, the killings in Chicago and Baltimore account for almost 15 percent of the total increase.

Crime rates were on the decline over the last decade, and the conflicting interpretations about whether the recent uptick is part of a widespread reversal of that trend has been a significant point of contention between the Trump administration and criminal justice reform advocates.

President Trump pledged to run the “law and order administration” and has trumpeted tough on crime initiatives while Mr. Sessions has put gangs and drug traffickers in the Justice Department’s cross hairs, and routinely blamed sanctuary cities that shield illegal immigrants from deportation for cultivating a culture of lawlessness.

Ronal Serpas, chairman of Law Enforcement Leaders and the former superintendent of the New Orleans Police Department, said while the 2016 upticks should be addressed, preliminary data from 2017 indicates that crime is back on the decline.

“False narratives about a national crime wave will not help. They make it harder for law enforcement to implement proven tactics that address the real issues, instead of the myths,” Mr. Serpas said. “We hope the administration will focus on supporting local law enforcement’s efforts to swiftly combat violence in these cities, rather than perpetuating these myths.”

While violent crime — which the FBI classifies murder and non-negligent manslaughter, rape, robbery and aggravated assault — was up, the violent crime rate remains low compared to the last 20 years. The violent crime rate was 386 per 100,000 people in 2016, compared to 472 per 100,000 people in 2007 when 1.4 million violent crimes were recorded and 611 per 100,000 people in 1997 when there were 1.6 million violent crimes.

Property crime dropped last year by 1.3 percent, according to the FBI.