The White House called “absurd” North Korea’s claim Monday that President Trump has declared war on Pyongyang.

“We’ve not declared war on North Korea,” said White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. “Not at all. Frankly the suggestion of that is absurd.”

Responding to the North Korean foreign minister’s threat to shoot down U.S. warplanes, Mrs. Sanders said “it’s never appropriate” for one country to shoot down another country’s planes over international waters.

The foreign minister said Mr. Trump’s tweet last weekend amounted to an act of war, with the president saying North Korea’s leaders won’t be around long if they persist with their belligerent nuclear weapons actions.