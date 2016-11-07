The White House said Monday that President Trump is simply defending the American flag, not picking on professional athletes, with his criticism of players who don’t stand for the national anthem.

“This isn’t about the president being against anyone,” said White House press secretary Sarah Sanders. “It’s about being for our flag. This is about the president being for respecting our country through symbols like the American flag, like the national anthem.”

She said it’s “always appropriate for the president of the United Staes to defend our flag, to defend the national anthem and to ask people to respect it.”

At a political rally on Friday, Mr. Trump said NFL owners should fire players who disrespect the flag during the national anthem. His comments created a furor among sports figures and others.