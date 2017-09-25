KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The wife of a former Tennessee high school assistant football coach has pleaded guilty to having sex with a player on her husband’s team.

The Knoxville News-Sentinel reports Kelsey McCarter, 27, pleaded guilty to seven overall counts, including six charges of statutory rape.

McCarter agreed to a three-year prison term but could be eligible for release after serving 30 percent of her sentence.

McCarter faced charges of having sex with a 16-year-old sophomore at Knoxville’s South-Doyle High School in 2015 as well as sending him an inappropriate photo of herself.

The boy’s mother said the encounters occurred while the teen lived with McCarter and her husband, Justin McCarter. Justin McCarter invited the student to live at their home after the teen faced behavioral problems.

Justin McCarter resigned last year.

