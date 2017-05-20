Rep. Al Green has vowed to force a House vote to impeach President Trump next week, saying the president’s attacks on NFL players who kneel during the national anthem have brought the national discourse “to a new low.”

The Texas Democrat announced on Twitter that he plans to file a privileged resolution that would automatically trigger a procedural vote.

“Next week, I will officially be introducing articles of impeachment against the President of the United States. #RepealAndReplaceTrump.” Mr. Green wrote.

Mr. Green, a member of the Congressional Black Caucus, also made the announcement while speaking on the GOP side of the House chamber Tuesday, The Hill reported.

“I rise today, Mr. Speaker, to make comments that I never thought I’d have to make in the well of the House of Congress,” he said. “I rise today to defend, denounce and announce. Mr. Speaker, I rise to defend any mother who has been called a dog because her son engaged in peaceful protest. I rise, Mr. Speaker. I rise today, Mr. Speaker, to defend any son who is called the son of a dog because he engaged in peaceful protest.”

Mr. Trump on Friday slammed NFL players who choose to kneel during the national anthem as a protest against racial injustice in America, telling a crowd rallying for Republican senator Luther Strange: “Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, ‘Get that son of a bitch off the field right now. Out! He’s fired. He’s fired!’”

The rally comments and Mr. Trump’s attacks on Twitter sparked a show of solidarity during Sunday’s football games, with more than 200 NFL players sitting, kneeling, or linking arms during the national anthem.

Mr. Green said Mr. Trump’s language was “unbecoming” of the presidency.

“I rise to denounce these comments that have been made because they have brought discourse to a new low,” Mr. Green said. “This is a level of indecency that is unbecoming the presidency. Mr. Speaker, I rise to say to the world that this is not what America is all about. Calling people SOBs, and we know what a B is. It’s a dog. Mr. Speaker, I rise because my heart tells me that I must do something.

“I denounce the comments that were made, and I rise to announce that on next week, Mr. Speaker, I will bring a privileged resolution before the Congress of the United States of America,” he said. “I will stand here in the well of the Congress, and I will call for the impeachment of the president of the United States of America.”

Any member of the House can file a privileged resolution, which can force a floor vote on the measure. The measure would most likely be rejected in the Republican-controlled House.

In July, Mr. Green teamed up with Rep. Brad Sherman to bring forward a formal article of impeachment against Mr. Trump for “high crimes and misdemeanors,” accusing the president of obstructing justice by firing James Comey as FBI director.