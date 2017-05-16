The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 25, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Kansas City Chiefs (11)
|3
|0
|0
|383
|1
|2. Atlanta Falcons (1)
|3
|0
|0
|370
|2
|3. New England Patriots
|2
|1
|0
|362
|5
|4. Green Bay Packers
|2
|1
|0
|334
|7
|5. Dallas Cowboys
|2
|1
|0
|309
|10
|6. Denver Broncos
|2
|1
|0
|303
|6
|6. Oakland Raiders
|2
|1
|0
|303
|3
|6. Detroit Lions
|2
|1
|0
|303
|9
|9. Pittsburgh Steelers
|2
|1
|0
|293
|4
|10. Minnesota Vikings
|2
|1
|0
|281
|15
|11. Tennessee Titans
|2
|1
|0
|273
|16
|12. Philadelphia Eagles
|2
|1
|0
|260
|14
|13. Washington Redskins
|2
|1
|0
|240
|18
|14. Baltimore Ravens
|2
|1
|0
|199
|8
|15. Jacksonville Jaguars
|2
|1
|0
|198
|21
|16. Seattle Seahawks
|1
|2
|0
|195
|12
|17. Carolina Panthers
|2
|1
|0
|188
|11
|17. Los Angeles Rams
|2
|1
|0
|188
|22
|19. Buffalo Bills
|2
|1
|0
|180
|23
|20. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|1
|1
|0
|176
|13
|21. Houston Texans
|1
|2
|0
|172
|19
|22. Miami Dolphins
|1
|1
|0
|131
|17
|23. Arizona Cardinals
|1
|2
|0
|129
|20
|24. New Orleans Saints
|1
|2
|0
|116
|26
|25. Chicago Bears
|1
|2
|0
|89
|28
|26. New York Giants
|0
|3
|0
|72
|25
|27. Los Angeles Chargers
|0
|3
|0
|63
|24
|27. Cincinnati Bengals
|0
|3
|0
|63
|27
|29. New York Jets
|1
|2
|0
|61
|32
|30. Indianapolis Colts
|1
|2
|0
|55
|31
|31. San Francisco 49ers
|0
|3
|0
|32
|30
|32. Cleveland Browns
|0
|3
|0
|15
|28
___VOTING PANEL
John Czarnecki, Fox Sports
Tony Dungy, NBC Sports
Herm Edwards, ESPN
Bob Glauber, Newsday
Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News
Ira Kaufman, SB Nation Radio
Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports
Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com
Alex Marvez, The Sporting News
Jim Miller, SiriusXM
Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback
Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk
___
Online: %href_on(http://pro32.ap.org/poll%)http://pro32.ap.org/poll%href_off(%) and %href_on(http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%)http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%href_off(%)