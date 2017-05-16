By The Associated Press - Associated Press - Tuesday, September 26, 2017

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 25, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

WLTPtsPrv
1. Kansas City Chiefs (11)3003831
2. Atlanta Falcons (1)3003702
3. New England Patriots2103625
4. Green Bay Packers2103347
5. Dallas Cowboys21030910
6. Denver Broncos2103036
6. Oakland Raiders2103033
6. Detroit Lions2103039
9. Pittsburgh Steelers2102934
10. Minnesota Vikings21028115
11. Tennessee Titans21027316
12. Philadelphia Eagles21026014
13. Washington Redskins21024018
14. Baltimore Ravens2101998
15. Jacksonville Jaguars21019821
16. Seattle Seahawks12019512
17. Carolina Panthers21018811
17. Los Angeles Rams21018822
19. Buffalo Bills21018023
20. Tampa Bay Buccaneers11017613
21. Houston Texans12017219
22. Miami Dolphins11013117
23. Arizona Cardinals12012920
24. New Orleans Saints12011626
25. Chicago Bears1208928
26. New York Giants0307225
27. Los Angeles Chargers0306324
27. Cincinnati Bengals0306327
29. New York Jets1206132
30. Indianapolis Colts1205531
31. San Francisco 49ers0303230
32. Cleveland Browns0301528

___

VOTING PANEL

John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Herm Edwards, ESPN

Bob Glauber, Newsday

Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News

Ira Kaufman, SB Nation Radio

Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports

Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

Alex Marvez, The Sporting News

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback

Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk

___

Online: %href_on(http://pro32.ap.org/poll%)http://pro32.ap.org/poll%href_off(%) and %href_on(http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%)http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%href_off(%)

