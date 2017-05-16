The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 25, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

W L T Pts Prv 1. Kansas City Chiefs (11) 3 0 0 383 1 2. Atlanta Falcons (1) 3 0 0 370 2 3. New England Patriots 2 1 0 362 5 4. Green Bay Packers 2 1 0 334 7 5. Dallas Cowboys 2 1 0 309 10 6. Denver Broncos 2 1 0 303 6 6. Oakland Raiders 2 1 0 303 3 6. Detroit Lions 2 1 0 303 9 9. Pittsburgh Steelers 2 1 0 293 4 10. Minnesota Vikings 2 1 0 281 15 11. Tennessee Titans 2 1 0 273 16 12. Philadelphia Eagles 2 1 0 260 14 13. Washington Redskins 2 1 0 240 18 14. Baltimore Ravens 2 1 0 199 8 15. Jacksonville Jaguars 2 1 0 198 21 16. Seattle Seahawks 1 2 0 195 12 17. Carolina Panthers 2 1 0 188 11 17. Los Angeles Rams 2 1 0 188 22 19. Buffalo Bills 2 1 0 180 23 20. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1 1 0 176 13 21. Houston Texans 1 2 0 172 19 22. Miami Dolphins 1 1 0 131 17 23. Arizona Cardinals 1 2 0 129 20 24. New Orleans Saints 1 2 0 116 26 25. Chicago Bears 1 2 0 89 28 26. New York Giants 0 3 0 72 25 27. Los Angeles Chargers 0 3 0 63 24 27. Cincinnati Bengals 0 3 0 63 27 29. New York Jets 1 2 0 61 32 30. Indianapolis Colts 1 2 0 55 31 31. San Francisco 49ers 0 3 0 32 30 32. Cleveland Browns 0 3 0 15 28

VOTING PANEL

John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Herm Edwards, ESPN

Bob Glauber, Newsday

Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News

Ira Kaufman, SB Nation Radio

Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports

Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

Alex Marvez, The Sporting News

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback

Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk

