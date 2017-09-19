Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee announced Tuesday that he is not seeking re-election.

“After much thought, consideration and family discussion over the past year, Elizabeth and I have decided that I will leave the United States Senate when my term expires at the end of 2018,” Mr. Corker said in a statement.

Mr. Corker, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, has had a hot and cold relationship with President Trump - making him a frequent target of criticism from the president’s most ardent supporters, and he had already drawn a primary challenger in Andy Ogles, a conservative activists.

In his statement, Mr. Corker said that he never intended serving more than two terms when he first ran for the Senate in 2006.

“Understandably, as we have gained influence, that decision has become more difficult,” he said. “But I have always been drawn to the citizen legislator model, and while I realize it is not for everyone, I believe with the kind of service I provide, it is the right one for me.”