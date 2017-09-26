TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - The Border Patrol says agents found a man with two broken legs in rugged terrain in the Arizona desert near the U.S.-Mexico border and carried him a mile to a location accessible by vehicle.

The Border Patrol says agents found the injured man Saturday night near Sells through GPS tracking after a 911 caller said another needed medical assistance. Sells is 60 miles (97 kilometers) west of Tucson.

The man was found in a remote area inaccessible to helicopters and vehicles.

Information on how the man was injured wasn’t immediately available, but the Border Patrol says smugglers often abandon people who are unable to keep up with a group.

The man’s identity wasn’t released. The Border Patrol says he was treated at a hospital and awaits processing for immigration violations.