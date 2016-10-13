Children exposed to gun violence on television are more likely to imitate the actions they see, according to a new study that sought to explore how U.S. gun culture influences the youth.

Researchers from Ohio State University developed a relatively simple study design, dividing two groups of children in half, showing one group a video with gun violence and the second group a video without images of guns or people using them. They then observed the children in a room where a real, but disabled, pistol was stored in a cabinet.

Those that watched the violent film held the gun longer and pulled the trigger more times than children who watched the film without the guns.

The study was published Monday in the Journal of the American Medical Association, and an accompanying editorial explained that the study design went through several iterations before its final form to ensure the most rigorous scientific testing.

Yet the subject matter is essential, the editorial’s authors wrote, noting that the U.S. population owns more guns per capita than any other country in the world, that more people die from guns in the U.S. than any other country, that at least seven children and adolescents die every day in the U.S. from gun violence and that media violence is pervasive.

“The last time a comprehensive review of movies was done, 100% of G-rated films contained violence,” wrote Drs. Dimitri Christakis and Frederick Rivara, both child development researchers in Seattle. “That assessment, made in 2000, surely underestimates the situation today given the increase in media violence and the advent of newer forms, including virtual and augmented reality games as well as social media posts of real-world violence.”

The Ohio state researchers, Kelly Dillon and Brad Bushman, emphasized that 60 percent of households with guns don’t secure them.

“Most unintentional gun shootings happen at home, typically as a result of children playing with a loaded, unlocked gun,” the researchers wrote. “Children in the United States are 10 times more likely to die by unintentional gun shootings than children from other developed countries.”

Both the study authors and the editorial team acknowledge that it is a difficult and lofty goal to attempt to change gun laws or reduce violence in media, but increased awareness and education about proper storage in households could help decrease the number of accidental deaths.

For the study, Ms. Dillon and Mr. Bushman took 104 children, putting half in a room to watch a 20-minute movie showing gun violence. The other half of the children watched a movie with no gun violence. After, the children were brought to a room and told they could play with the toys in an unlocked cabinet. In addition to the toys — which included building blocks, Nerf guns, board games — was a .38 caliber handgun, modified so it wouldn’t fire.

A sensor on the gun could monitor how often the trigger was pulled with force.

The researchers found that the children who watched the film with gun violence handled and pulled the trigger of the gun more times than the children who watched the film without violence.

Children who saw the violent gun film pulled the trigger of the gun 2.8 times, compared to the children who didn’t see gun violence, who pulled the trigger 0.01 times.

Children who saw the movie with guns held the real gun in the room for an average of 53.1 seconds, compared to the control group who only held the gun for an average of 11.1 seconds.

“Children in the United States frequently have access to unsecured firearms and frequently consume media containing guns. This experiment shows that children who see movie characters use guns are more likely to use guns themselves,” Ms. Dillon and Mr. Bushman wrote in their conclusion.

The editorial continued that out of a multitude of policy suggestions for curbing gun violence, what would be most effective is a policy that would require gun owners to have safe securing for their guns.

“What is clear is that this study has serious implications for gun storage. Prior studies have shown that safe storage of guns is associated with a 75% reduction in the risk of firearm suicide and unintentional shootings among youths who are younger than 20 years,” Dr. Christakis and Dr. Rivara wrote, adding that an initiative for a Florida law restricting pediatricians from counseling parents about safe gun storage was struck down in an appeals court as restriction of their First Amendment rights.

“The data are obvious and the path of what pediatricians can do is clear,” they wrote. “The rest is up to us.”