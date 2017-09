President Trump on Tuesday downplayed an independence movement by the restive Spanish province of Catalonia.

“I would like to see Spain continue to be united,” Mr. Trump said at a White House press conference with Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy.

“I really think the people of Catalonia would stay with Spain,” Mr. Trump said. “I think it’d be foolish not to.”

Catalonia, with its capital of Barcelona, is holding an independence referendum on Sunday.