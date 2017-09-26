President Trump called on lawmakers of both political parties Tuesday to pass his tax reform plan, saying it would create a jobs boom in America and put more money in the pockets of middle class families.

“It’s time for both parties to come together and do what is right for the American people and the nation that we all love,” Mr. Trump said at the start of a meeting with bipartisan members of the tax-wiring House Ways and Means Committee.

Providing the committee with a preview of the tax plan that will be rolled out Wednesday, Mr. Trump said it would simplify the tax code, give a massive tax cut to the middle class, slash rates for businesses and bring back corporate money parked oversees.

He stressed that lowering the business tax rate, currently among the highest in the developed world, to one of the lowest rates would create a flood of new jobs.

“The jobs will start pouring in from all over the world, coming back to our country,” said the president. “We have a non-competitive tax structure right now and we are going to go super competitive.”

Mr. Trump will travel Wednesday to Indianapolis, Indiana, to announce the tax plan in the middle of the country.

“We will cut taxes tremendously for the middle class. Not just a little bit but tremendously,” he said.

The tax cuts would include nearly doubling the standard deduction that most families use rather than itemize deductions on their tax returns. That would multiply the effect of tax cuts.

He also said the plan included increasing the child tax credit.