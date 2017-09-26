COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Record-setting former South Carolina quarterback Dylan Thompson is switching to basketball.

Thompson was named as Charleston Southern’s men’s basketball director of player development. Thompson has spent the last three seasons pursuing an NFL career with San Francisco and the Los Angeles Rams. With the Buccaneers, Thompson will work with players on their off-the-court experience.

Thompson started in 2014, the final full season of South Carolina coach Steve Spurrier. Thompson heled the Gamecocks go 7-6 and became the school’s single-season leader with 3,564 yards.

Thompson said he was grateful to have the chance to work with Charleston Southern athletes.

Charleston Southern coach Barclay Radebaugh met with Thompson after getting a recommendation about him through the New England Patriots’ character coach and director of player development Jack Easterby.