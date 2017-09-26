HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - A former Connecticut high school football coach fired amid allegations that he was abusive toward players has filed a defamation lawsuit.

The suit filed by former Bulkeley High School coach Pablo Ortiz against Hartford’s superintendent of schools seeks damages and reinstatement as football coach.

The 53-year-old Ortiz’s lawyer tells the Hartford Courant (http://cour.at/2whv7vX ) that his firing earlier this year has “tainted his whole reputation” and made it difficult to find new coaching opportunities.

Ortiz kept his job as a social worker for the state Department of Children and Families after the agency could not substantiate allegations that Ortiz was verbally abusive and once slammed a student to the ground while breaking up a fight.

A city schools spokesman said the superintendent had no comment on the suit.

