The gubernatorial race in Virginia is tightening, according to a new poll that shows Republican Ed Gillespie has made up some ground on Democrat Ralph Northam.

The Roanoke College Poll of likely voters found that Mr. Northam, the state’s lieutenant governor, leads Mr. Gillespie, a former adviser to President George W. Bush, by a 47 percent to 43 percent margin, which is within the survey’s margin of error of plus or minus four percent.

Last month, Mr. Northam held a 7 percentage point lead.

Libertarian Cliff Hyra received 5 percent.

“It certainly looks like we have a competitive race for governor,” said Harry Wilson, director of the Roanoke College Poll. “Northam and Gillespie are close in the current vote tally, in their favorable/unfavorable ratings, and in their issues. Voters agree with Northam on free community college and Gillespie on cutting taxes. They side with Northam on immigration but with Gillespie on Confederate monuments.”

The survey also showed that Mr. Trump’s approval rating is underwater in Virginia, with 56 percent of those polls giving him a poor mark.

Six in 10 voters, meanwhile, disagree with the president’s plan to end President Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, which has shielded young illegal immigrants brought into the country by their parents from deportation, as well as Mr. Trump’s push to build a border wall.

Two-thirds of the respondents said the state should keep Confederate monuments and statues in place. More than 60 percent of those surveyed said they viewed the statues as historical — rather than racist — symbols.