DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is highlighting her criticism of football players who kneel during the national anthem to raise money for her gubernatorial race.

The Republican governor’s campaign sent an email Tuesday that summarizes comments she made one day earlier about National Football League players. She told reporters that players who take the knee are “so disrespectful” because the American flag represents respect for veterans.

Reynolds’ campaign email on Tuesday reemphasizes that the American flag symbolizes respect for veterans. She then links to her website, which encourages donations.

President Donald Trump said recently that NFL players who kneel during the anthem should be fired. Some athletes had made the gesture to protest the treatment of blacks by police.

Many players, owners and commissioners have since chastised Trump for his remarks.