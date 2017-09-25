Sens. James Lankford and Thom Tillis said Tuesday that their immigration plan is not meant to be a stand-alone bill, but should be part of a larger immigration system.

“What I think we have to be careful of is how far we go with any one measure,” Mr. Tillis, North Carolina Republican, said on “The Hugh Hewitt Show.” Mr. Tillis appeared on the show with his colleague Mr. Lankford, Oklahoma Republican.

“I think we have to start with taking a look at the DACA program. But Sen. Lankford and I were very clear yesterday that this bill does not stand alone,” Mr. Tillis added, referring to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

Mr. Tillis introduced the SUCCEED Act — Solution for Undocumented Children through Careers Employment Education and Defending our nation — as a solution to the DACA program. President Trump announced the end of the Obama-era plan, which gave protections to those brought to the U.S. illegally. The president tasked Congress with finding a solution for these people that would be humane.

The SUCCEED Act requires immigrants to be employed, in the military or pursing higher education. They can apply for a five-year protective status and if they remain in good standing, they can become a naturalized citizen.

But the two emphasized that they want to pair this legislation with other immigration bills.

“Americans do want to have a secure border,” Mr. Lankford said on the show.

The current DACA program expires in six months, which gives Congress a hard deadline to pass some form of legislation.