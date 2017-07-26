The Justice Department is thrusting itself into the raging debate about free speech on college campuses, filing a statement of interest Tuesday in a case challenging the establishment of “free speech zones” on the campus of a public university in Georgia.

The case was brought by Georgia Gwinnett College student Chike Uzuegbunam, who said his First Amendment rights were violated when university officials told him he could not distribute fliers about his Christian faith unless he did so in one of the school’s two “free speech expression areas,” and even then he’d be required to get advance approval.

The Justice Department announced its involvement in the case on Tuesday as Attorney General Jeff Sessions spoke at Georgetown University Law Center about his broader concern that free speech rights are being eroded on college campuses around the nation.

“A national recommitment to free speech on campus and to ensuring First Amendment rights is long overdue,” Mr. Sessions said. “Which is why, starting today, the Department of Justice will do its part in this struggle. We will enforce federal law, defend free speech, and protect students’ free expression.”

In the Georgia Gwinnett College case, the Justice Department argues that students’ have demonstrated that their First and 14th Amendment rights were violated. The DOJ, in a statement issued on the case, said department lawyers would argue that the college’s speech policies “were not content-neutral, established an impermissible heckler’s veto, and were not narrowly tailored to achieve a compelling government interest.”

The action comes as colleges around the country have faced questions about how to honor the First Amendment while balancing safety concerns.

Over the weekend, the University of California Berkeley spent $800,000 to provide security for an appearance by controversial conservative speaker Milo Yiannopoulos, who ended up speaking for just 15 minutes before the event was cut short amid noisy protests.

Speaking at Georgetown, Mr. Sessions noted several of the recent protests against speakers that have taken place on college campuses.

“Protesters are now routinely shutting down speeches and debates across the country in an effort to silence voices that insufficiently conform with their views,” Mr. Sessions said.

Citing demonstrations that occurred at Middlebury College in March, when students protested a speech by conservative writer Charles Murray, Mr. Sessions likened the tactics exhibited by some to those used by the Ku Klux Klan.

“Student protesters violently shut down a debate between an invited speaker and one of the school’s own professors. As soon as the event began, the protesters shouted for 20 minutes, preventing the debate from occurring,” Mr. Sessions said. “When the debaters attempted to move to a private broadcasting location, the protesters — many in masks, a common tactic also used by the detestable Ku Klux Klan — pulled fire alarms, surrounded the speakers, and began physically assaulting them. In short, Middlebury students engaged in a violent riot to ensure that neither they nor their fellow students would hear speech they may have disagreed with.”