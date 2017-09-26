LOS ANGELES (AP) - The Los Angeles school board has chosen a new president to replace its former leader, who’s facing corruption charges.

The Los Angeles Times reports (http://lat.ms/2fNtpft ) longtime board member Monica Garcia was elected Tuesday to head the board of the nation’s second-largest school district.

The vote was 4-3.

Garcia previously served as president from 2007 through 2013.

She’s a political ally of Ref Rodriguez, who was elected president in July but resigned last week after being charged with more than two dozen counts involving campaign fundraising violations.

Rodriguez and a relative are accused of reimbursing nearly $25,000 to political donors during his 2014 run for election to the Board of Education.

Rodriguez remains a member of the board.