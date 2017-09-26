Maryland football is down another quarterback.

Freshman Kasim Hill tore his ACL during Saturday’s 38-10 loss to the University of Central Florida, Maryland coach D.J. Durkin announced Tuesday.

Sophomore quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome tore his ACL in Maryland’s first game of the season against Texas.

Hill went down in the first quarter after being hit on the run.

“It was just a tough play,” Durkin told reporters. “He was competing and got spun around and got hit and went down in the game. He’ll bounce back. He has a great future in football, both here and beyond.”

Sophomore Max Bortenschlager will take over as the starter. He went 15-of-26 for 132 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions after replacing Hill on Saturday.

Durkin said Hill’s injury “really took the wind out of our sails” during the UCF game.

“I think we didn’t respond well to adversity,” Durkin said. “We’re certainly going to learn from it and it’s something we talked about as a team. We’ll use it as a teachable moment. There’s been times earlier this year when we had similar adversity and handled it really well.”



