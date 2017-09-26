ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina airport canceled or delayed several flights after a contractor severed a temporary electrical line to the runway lights.

Asheville Regional Airport spokeswoman Tina Kinsey told local news outlets that the outage occurred on Monday when a grass seeding contractor working on the airport’s runway replacement project inadvertently severed the line.

Kinsey said she was notified of the outage Monday night and that electricians repaired the line and had the lights working again at 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Automated flight information from the airport indicates five or six flights were probably affected Monday and a similar number were impacted Tuesday. Kinsey didn’t have an exact number.